Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth $93,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.