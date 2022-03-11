Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.19. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

