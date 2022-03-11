Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth $615,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 87.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

