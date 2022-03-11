Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.14. 6,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

