Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) EVP Michael T. Lavin Sells 7,475 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 7,475 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $86,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.31 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

