Contrasting ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37% SolarWinds -5.80% 3.59% 1.82%

82.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 1.50 -$7.25 million $0.01 2.07 SolarWinds $718.63 million 2.52 -$51.41 million ($0.32) -35.28

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImageWare Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ImageWare Systems and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWinds 1 5 1 0 2.00

SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 88.96%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

SolarWinds beats ImageWare Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems (Get Rating)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

