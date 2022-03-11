Cormark Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million.
TSE:GRA opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.07. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$677.55 million and a PE ratio of -36.79.
