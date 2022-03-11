Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $2,838,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

