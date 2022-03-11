Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 231,002 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 132,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

