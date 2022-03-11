CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,198. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after buying an additional 283,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

