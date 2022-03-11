Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $532.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $322.38 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

