CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMTS opened at $11.47 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
