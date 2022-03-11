Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,325 ($56.67).

Get Cranswick alerts:

CWK opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.58) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,118 ($40.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,650.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,665.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.