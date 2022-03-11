Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 205 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 158.82 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.55. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of £26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

