Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.70. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 132,074 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.
The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
