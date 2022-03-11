Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.70. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 132,074 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,023 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

