Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at C$56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.71. The company has a market cap of C$37.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$28.63 and a 12 month high of C$60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.