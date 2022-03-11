Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

CRDO stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.