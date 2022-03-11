Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

CRGY opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

