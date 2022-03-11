Critical Review: Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Enova International alerts:

87.1% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enova International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enova International and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 21.22% 24.90% 11.04% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enova International and Affirm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $1.21 billion 0.90 $256.30 million $6.79 4.80 Affirm $870.46 million 11.94 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -11.28

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Enova International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enova International and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Enova International currently has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $98.71, suggesting a potential upside of 170.08%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Enova International.

Summary

Enova International beats Affirm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc. engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service. It caters non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded by Albert Goldstein and Alexander Goldstein in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.