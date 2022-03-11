Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company boasts a robust surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter 2021. The top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the seventh straight quarter. Solid consumer demand, as well as broad-based growth across all markets, channels and categories, contributed to the strong quarterly results. Clogs, sandals and Jibbitz remained key growth drivers. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities and potential gains from the HEYDUDE buyout bode well. Increased focus on the Crocs mobile app and global social platforms aided digital sales. It issued an upbeat 2022 view. However, elevated air freight, the adverse impacts of factory closures in Vietnam, and the global supply-chain issues remain concerning.”

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Shares of CROX opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,486 shares of company stock worth $2,655,592. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.