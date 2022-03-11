Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $742.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCRN. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.