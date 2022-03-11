CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $788.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFB. Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

