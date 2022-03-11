Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,228 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -162.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.