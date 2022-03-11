Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 43.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 227,801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 48.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 52.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 541,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 185,698 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,063. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

