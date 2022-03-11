Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $701,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

CF stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

