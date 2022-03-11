Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,414 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,328. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST opened at $47.01 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

