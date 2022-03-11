Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $4,417,000.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.69.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

