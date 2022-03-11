CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $22,694,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.