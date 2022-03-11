CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.71.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $22,694,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.