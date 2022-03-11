Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $176.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average is $183.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.22 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.