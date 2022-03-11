CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 205.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CSX by 173.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

