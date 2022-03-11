Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,324,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. Sight Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.