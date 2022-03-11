Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 14,767 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after buying an additional 256,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $27.56 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

