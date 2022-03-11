Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 39,598 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

