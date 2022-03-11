Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Doma at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
DOMA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.
In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Doma Profile (Get Rating)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doma (DOMA)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.