Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Doma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

DOMA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

DOMA opened at $2.61 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Doma Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

