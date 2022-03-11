Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC increased its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Stepan by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stepan by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $97.99 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $97.35 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

