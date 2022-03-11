Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 8,427 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYGN opened at $27.26 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.