Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Verastem worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verastem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 469,373 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Verastem Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.