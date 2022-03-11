CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $81,949.52 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $81,949.52 and $95.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.76 or 0.00027724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.57 or 0.06577759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.23 or 0.99848490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042078 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.