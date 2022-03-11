Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $253,000.00 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00.

CTKB opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

