Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.