Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

