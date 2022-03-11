DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

