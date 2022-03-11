Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

