Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
