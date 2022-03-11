Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.81. 60,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.55 and its 200 day moving average is $303.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

