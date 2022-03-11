Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $212.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

