DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Tops $176.93 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00006520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $176.93 million and $13.62 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.21 or 0.06605423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,782.28 or 0.99981440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042003 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,954,365 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.