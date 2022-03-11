Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 2.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.38. 323,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,268,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data Storage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data Storage (DTST)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.