Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 2.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.38. 323,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,268,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data Storage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

