David Lillo Sells 3,618 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.
About PDC Energy (Get Rating)
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.