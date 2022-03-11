David Lillo Sells 3,618 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

