David Moatazedi Sells 37,972 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.50 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

