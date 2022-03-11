David S. Buzby Sells 86,121 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Stem stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 604,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,378,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.
Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.