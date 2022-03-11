Dawson James Increases Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Price Target to $2.00

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Dawson James from $1.65 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

PFIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PFIE opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

