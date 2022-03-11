Dawson James Increases Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Price Target to $2.00

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Dawson James from $1.65 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.
PFIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
PFIE opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.19.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
